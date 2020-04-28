Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff needs to protect its citizens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I agree with Emma Benenati (Letter to the Editor, April 20). As coronavirus continues to spread, and wildfire season fast approaches, it is important for us to get ahead of the damage that will occur if we allow unlimited access to our forests and our community.

In 2018, we avoided catastrophic wildfires by closing the forests. It seemed like an extreme measure at the time, and it was; but it worked. The stakes are even higher now.

Our local government needs to protect the residents of Flagstaff with all means at its disposal. While we wait for a vaccine, please close the forest to motorized travel, discourage visitation from outside our community and postpone public gathering and events. Anything less is playing with fire.

SHELLEY SILVA

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0