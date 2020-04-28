Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff needs to protect its citizens

I agree with Emma Benenati (Letter to the Editor, April 20). As coronavirus continues to spread, and wildfire season fast approaches, it is important for us to get ahead of the damage that will occur if we allow unlimited access to our forests and our community.
In 2018, we avoided catastrophic wildfires by closing the forests. It seemed like an extreme measure at the time, and it was; but it worked. The stakes are even higher now.
Our local government needs to protect the residents of Flagstaff with all means at its disposal. While we wait for a vaccine, please close the forest to motorized travel, discourage visitation from outside our community and postpone public gathering and events. Anything less is playing with fire.
SHELLEY SILVA
Flagstaff
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!