Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff needs more straight approach to climate emergency

I received a call to action for our climate state of emergency today from Flagstaff Sustainability. This while our rare and precious Rio de Flag riparian area between Beale and Bonito is under siege by this same "sustainable" city and one of our best examples of our city's best-loved and enjoyed functioning riparian habitat in all its beauty and life is about to become a walled concrete ditch.

Other cities are ripping out the concrete and restoring their "flood control" channels back to healthy living rivers. But unless we demand better, this natural flood-slowing riparian habitat will be paved over and changed into a dead zone, its life-sustaining trees gone and tons of carbon stored in riparian biomass released into the atmosphere.

Where does the chopping down of trees along the Rio, the removal of all native bushes, grasses and habitat for thousands of birds, small mammals, pollinators, snakes and lizards figure into the equation for our carbon neutrality? What good is declaring a climate emergency when our city’s own plans are environmentally destructive? Why another concrete channel where a naturalized riparian ecosystem now thrives?

Please take the time to walk the urban trail between Bonito and Beale to see what is at stake here.