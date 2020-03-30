Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff needs more communication from its leaders

On March 16, 2020 Mayor Coral Evans and the Flagstaff City Council made the unprecedented decision to close many Flagstaff businesses - including mine - to help protect the public against COVID-19. Flagstaff was the first city in Arizona to implement these measures. Even though my business has been profoundly affected, I applaud Mayor Evans’ foresight and swift action.
However, Mayor Evans and the city county followed the March 16 closures with… silence. As a small business owner and engaged citizen, this silence is incomprehensible. What daily actions is the city taking? How is the city monitoring the effectiveness of the business closures? How is the city supporting closed businesses and our healthcare system? What data will be used to make the decision to continue closures or reopen businesses?
In a crisis, we should err on the side of over-communication. A simple, short daily press release could be sufficient. Even just announcing that the situation is being monitored and nothing has changed is more reassuring and helpful than silence.
If anything, the proclamation on March 26 made matters worse. While it specified some additional businesses, such as salons, many businesses, such as retail stores, were not mentioned. City websites were not updated. There were no accompanying documents to help with interpretation. And perhaps most importantly, there wasn’t a simple directive to citizens to stay home. As this crisis continues, Flagstaff needs consistent communication from leadership. Unfortunately, citizens and businesses have been left in the dark. Please do not let this continue.
BRIAN KINSLOW
Flagstaff
Co-Owner of EVOLVE
