Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff needs leader willing to challenge 'status quo'

As a longtime resident of Flagstaff, I have seen our community move in a negative direction on many fronts over the past several years. While the current mayor and Council promised to address issues like affordable housing and the student housing monstrosities, at the end of the day all we have is more of the same. It is obvious that we need a new approach to the way the people’s business in Flagstaff is conducted. That’s why I’m pleased to support Paul Deasy for Flagstaff mayor.