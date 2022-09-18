Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff Music Festival hits the right notes, gives thanks for support

Community events are put on by a community of people and organizations, and Flagstaff Music Festival is no different. I'd like to first thank the bands that put on such great sets for our Festival this year. Please visit flagstaffmusicfestival.com to learn more about them.
Helping bands look and sound their best is no small feat for an outdoor event, and my colleague and partner in this endeavor, Andrew Baker, is one of the best. He makes it sound good for you, the audience, and for the musicians playing on the stage. Andrew also designed the Festival poster. Thanks, Andrew.
And thanks to Alec Tippett, who was helping him out and also played a set with one of the bands.
I also want to thank our biggest partner, the Downtown Business Alliance. They are behind many of the awesome events that happen on Heritage Square and we appreciate their significant support for our Festival.
We would also like to thank Discover Flagstaff for the marketing support. Kaylie and Lauren at Wildflower Salon allowed us to add a touch of grace and relaxation for the bands. Much appreciated.
John VanLandingham even got involved with a last-minute assist that ensured our stage canopy was properly set up and remained stable. Thanks, John!
I could not do any of this without the help and support of my wife, Laura, who got to hang out in the Green Room and listen to cool stories. She was also handling our social media presence during the Festival. Thanks, My Love!
Last, and certainly not least, my bandmates Mark, Mike R. and Mike K., were there from start to finish (10 p.m.!). Thanks guys. Couldn't have done it without you.
And thanks to the good folks of Flagstaff for showing up, having a great time and supporting your local music scene. Whenever you can, however you can: Go out and support local live music. It's happening all around you!
MIKE TAYLOR
Flagstaff Music Festival
