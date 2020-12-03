Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff leadership should take new approach to city's growth

Dear mayor and council: Affordable housing “crisis?” I request you now declare a Flagstaff is growing way too fast crisis, as well as a Flagstaff and surrounding areas infrastructure is woefully inadequate to accommodate the rate of growth crisis!

There is also of course, the what was once a charming town, is now turning into a gentrificated urban Scottsdale in the Pines crisis.

This has been a trying year with COVID and other social and political issues, and you all have put forth a stellar effort. But working hard does not always equate to working smart, and when it comes to growth, smart and slow is the way to go. I sense you are trying to be proactive, but to the general public, Flagstaff leadership appears to be quite reactive.