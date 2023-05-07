Being a history "nerd," I've enjoyed reading the Flagstaff History column in the Daily Sun every Sunday since I moved here in 2006. The column has always intrigued me, but it has become even more fascinating and relevant since Susan Johnson began researching the archives and writing the column a while back.

The archives are packed with interesting (and sometimes dull or boring) information, but Susan has chosen bits and pieces that have as much relevance in today's world as they did 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago. Take yesterday's (April 30) column for example: 1923's entry is about water supply in Flagstaff and even mentions a need for a "means of conserving it." That's an issue we deal with today.

And 1948's entry includes the Arizona attorney general's ruling to not allow Bibles in schools due to the First and 14th amendments. Was that really 75 years ago? Aren't we still dealing with the separation of church and state issues today? The entries Susan chose for 1973 and 1998 are also as pertinent today as when they were written 50 and 25 years ago.

If you haven't been reading Susan's Flagstaff History column in the Sunday Daily Sun, it's time to start. Thank you so much for your wonderful column, Susan! Happy archiving and keep up the great work!

MARILYN RUGGLES

Flagstaff