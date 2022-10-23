Letter to the Editor: 'Flagstaff has a better alternative' for mayor, says Daggett support

It is an unfortunate byproduct of the post-Trump era that politicians believe if you repeat a lie often enough it becomes the truth.

I cannot help but think back to this when I see Mr. Deasy’s yard signs proclaiming his leadership and experience. The truth is these are the two qualities Mr. Deasy lacks the most. He has plenty of passion, and tons of smarts, but leadership and experience he does not. Mr. Deasy’s former position as a policy and data analyst at NAU is a solitary, numbers-driven job. It does not provide the experience needed to build consensus, push forward an agenda or find common ground in complex multi-stakeholder issues. As one local CEO once said to me, after seeing his first council meeting: “This is clearly someone who has never led a team.”

When it comes to leadership, it should be obvious that a true leader would have the endorsement of their fellow councilmembers. Mr. Deasy has none. In Flagstaff the mayor is the first among equals. Their individual power extends little beyond a bully pulpit and setting the meeting agenda. True action on critical issues requires building a consensus among a majority of your fellow councilmembers. Mr. Deasy has unfortunately repeatedly belittled, insulted and interrupted the folks with whom he shares the dais. This is no way to get results.

Fortunately, Flagstaff has a better alternative. Becky Daggett has decades of demonstrated experience in government and nonprofits, from Friends of Flagstaff’s Future to the City Economic Development Department. She has demonstrated leadership in building coalitions among her fellow councilmembers when she drove forward a fair and balanced plan to solve our city’s housing crisis, and she has worked across the state, gaining national attention for her leadership in the Stop Dark Money campaign.

If you focus on the facts, not the candidates' own statements, the choice is clear. You should vote for Becky Daggett for mayor.

DAVID HAYWARD

Flagstaff