Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff firefighters show support for Aslan

At last week’s city council retreat, Councilmember Austin Aslan showed his support for the Flagstaff Fire Department by being vocal and asking tough questions about the NAH relocation project and how it will put the fire department further behind national standards when it comes to public safety and the resources needed to respond to this proposed “village.” According to NAH’s own recent study, their new footprint will strain the already burdened system we operate in daily.
Councilmember Aslan really went to bat for us to win assurances moving forward for adequate support staff and four persons (including two paramedics) on each fire engine. Our current organizational staffing chart is relatively the same as it was 20 years ago — but the calls for service have increased by over 12,000 calls per year. Time and again, Councilmember Aslan has shown he supports public safety during his first four years on Council and that he wants to continue making sure our fire department is supported in servicing the citizens of Flagstaff. We enthusiastically endorse him for reelection in November.
UNITED FLAGSTAFF FIREFIGHTERS, LOCAL 1505
