Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff educators and supporters shun invitation to dinner

Dear Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce: Although we recognize the gesture of a Teacher Appreciation Dinner, we respectfully decline the invitation. We feel attending your dinner would be condoning the AZ Chamber’s many coordinated attacks on public education over the years. You see, educators have been pleading with the state of Arizona for adequate public ed. funding for an entire decade, and it seems that at every turn, the Chamber of Commerce has been there to block our efforts and work against us.
This is happening right now with our fight to keep the voter-approved Prop 208 alive with all the legal challenges brought against it from the Chamber of Commerce. The Invest in Ed proposition will restore desperately needed education funding to our starved public schools and accomplish what the legislature has utterly failed to do. As a result of the passing of Prop 208, the Republican legislators, backed by the Chamber, are trying to pass SB 1783, a tax cut designed to undermine and gut Prop 208, reducing the monies schools would receive by about $377 million. It is no coincidence that our state government, at the Chamber’s behest, has continually given enormous tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy instead of requiring them to pay their fair share for the benefit of all.
Additionally, it was revealed a few years ago that the Chamber had made it a top priority to devastate educators’ retirement security by privatizing our pensions. This would have been catastrophic for financially struggling educators, and we are relieved that a bill was never unveiled. We demand the Chamber of Commerce leave our retirement funds as the earned, defined benefit they are.
To be clear, educators will always welcome any collaboration with the business community designed to achieve positive educational outcomes for all of Arizona’s children. Together, we can create wonderful opportunities for the youth of the state. There are already excellent examples of this type of collaborative endeavor here in Flagstaff in the Festival of Science, The NAU Stem Night, and The Scientists in the Classroom program, among others.
We cannot and will not ignore the Chambers’ aggression toward public education funding, and we refuse to allow your organization to bask in the glow of a feel-good P.R. campaign like a Teacher Appreciation Dinner while consistently working against the interests of educators and working families across our great state.
FLAGSTAFF EDUCATORS AND SUPPORTERS
(Editor's note: For a list of the nearly 200 people who signed on to this letter, visit the online version.)
