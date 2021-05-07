Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff educators and supporters shun invitation to dinner

Dear Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce: Although we recognize the gesture of a Teacher Appreciation Dinner, we respectfully decline the invitation. We feel attending your dinner would be condoning the AZ Chamber’s many coordinated attacks on public education over the years. You see, educators have been pleading with the state of Arizona for adequate public ed. funding for an entire decade, and it seems that at every turn, the Chamber of Commerce has been there to block our efforts and work against us.

This is happening right now with our fight to keep the voter-approved Prop 208 alive with all the legal challenges brought against it from the Chamber of Commerce. The Invest in Ed proposition will restore desperately needed education funding to our starved public schools and accomplish what the legislature has utterly failed to do. As a result of the passing of Prop 208, the Republican legislators, backed by the Chamber, are trying to pass SB 1783, a tax cut designed to undermine and gut Prop 208, reducing the monies schools would receive by about $377 million. It is no coincidence that our state government, at the Chamber’s behest, has continually given enormous tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy instead of requiring them to pay their fair share for the benefit of all.