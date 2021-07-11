Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff councilmembers take a brave stand on housing

On July 6, Flagstaff City Council decided, by a contentious 4-3 vote, to approve the Aura development on an 11-acre parcel between Timber Trails and The Lodge apartments. I understand some of the reservations the three opposing councilmembers had, but overall I believe the development is a benefit to Flagstaff and am happy it passed.

It advances Flagstaff’s climate change and sustainability goals (infill development, adds a bus stop to the area, will enroll in the sustainable building program), makes several public improvements (extends the FUTS trail and adds four pickle ball courts), and sets a new bar for affordable housing (32 low-income units, reserved for 60 years instead of the usual 30).

I see this vote as proof that the councilmembers are walking the talk and gives me a lot of confidence to their ability to navigate the tough issues facing Flagstaff.

TYLER DENHAM

Flagstaff

