Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff City Council seems tone deaf to community's outcries

I’m very upset with Flagstaff City Council’s lack of response to the protests in our community. Flagstaff residents have been peacefully demonstrating in the streets for two weeks but our city council isn’t listening. At a town hall on Facebook on June 10, Vice Mayor Shimoni and Councilwoman Jamie Whelan said they “might” discuss the issues around criminal justice reform within the next month before they go on a six-week vacation. But later that morning, the City of Flagstaff Facebook page said, “City Council has not had a conversation specifically focused on the Police Department budget or adjusting it, nor are they currently considering any measures related to this topic.” I guess the "might" turned into "no" pretty fast.