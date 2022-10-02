Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff City Council candidate's education comments come under scrutiny

Sean Golliher clearly has no business speaking in regards to public education in Flagstaff. His comments suggested that we need to bring back teaching “AMERICAN history from Original Sources.” History classes do use primary sources to teach history. It’s a best practice. Any professional history teacher could tell you that. Furthermore, understanding the Black American experience and history within our United States IS American history, and there are plenty of primary sources to use in teaching it as well. I’m not sure how that can be called subversive. His comments are illustrative of a larger problem -- which is not valuing teachers as the professionals they are -- and it’s one of the reasons we have a teacher shortage.