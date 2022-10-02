 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff City Council candidate's education comments come under scrutiny

Letters

Regarding the Sunday paper interview with city council candidates and public education:

Sean Golliher clearly has no business speaking in regards to public education in Flagstaff. His comments suggested that we need to bring back teaching “AMERICAN history from Original Sources.” History classes do use primary sources to teach history. It’s a best practice. Any professional history teacher could tell you that. Furthermore, understanding the Black American experience and history within our United States IS American history, and there are plenty of primary sources to use in teaching it as well. I’m not sure how that can be called subversive. His comments are illustrative of a larger problem -- which is not valuing teachers as the professionals they are -- and it’s one of the reasons we have a teacher shortage.

He continues to say, “I’ll bring back Home Economics” as if he alone can do what he likes with our educational landscape in Flagstaff. The question asked of you was how you can support public education in Flagstaff. His response was not only offensive, it fell short of the mark. It mostly showed his lack of understanding of the educational system and support for the professionals doing the work.

ALICIA VAUGHAN

Flagstaff

