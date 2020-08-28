Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff can do better when it comes to masks

I think pretty much all of us would agree that Flagstaff is a welcoming, friendly city whose people care about one another. But when it comes to wearing masks outdoors, the attitude seems to be I don't want or need to wear a mask outdoors and I'm not concerned that I may spread the virus to someone else,

This is disconcerting, especially since we absolutely do not know that it's perfectly safe to be unmasked outdoors; in fact, scientists believe that aerosols that hang in the air for an indefinite period of time may travel in wind. Beyond this there's a basic indisputable fact that's the most relevant of all: Those who wear masks provide much more protection to others without masks than they receive themselves.

My wife and I walk or hike daily near near our home where we have easy access to the FUTS, forest trails, and Tuthill Park; and since we have always taken COVID-19 very seriously, we never leave home without a mask, knowing that, inevitably, we are going to meet others, often three or four or more at a time. During these encounters we simply pull up our masks until we're in the clear again and drop them down or unloosen them to hang. Unfortunately, and sadly, the number of people we pass who do the same is rare to non-existent. It's too bad. Having a mask with you that can be used when needed would go a long way to protecting all of us, as well as an opportunity to say, "Thank you for wearing a mask."