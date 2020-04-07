Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff appears to be every man for himself

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Moving to Flagstaff almost 30 years ago, being raised by depression era parents, I'm totally confused by what i see going on in a place where neighbors used to care for each other.

We went through a major earthquake in 1971. People gathered to help one another. I relocated to Flag for better education for my children, and an overall better place to live. Fast forward to 2020, and Flag now is every man for himself.

Go to the grocery store. In the 53 years I spent working in grocery, through major earthquakes that shut down whole towns, never did I see toilet paper shortage or the hoarding taking place today. Many of the residents should be totally ashamed of the way they are treating their neighbors.

I went to Walmart and was lucky enough to find some items I wanted – yes, they had some toilet paper. I stopped to watch what transpired. As people grabbed the limit, there were two left. Two people approached, the one took two, looked to the other and said, “sorry.” Yes, it was sorry! Think about it Flag, enough said!

JOHN MORGAN

Flagstaff

