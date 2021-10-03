Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff 2020 visioning process could still have impact today

Thank you for sharing recent letters to the editor from readers who are concerned about how Flagstaff is changing: “A tale of two cities” and another letter cites “Worries about going down a road that caters to developers.” So, based upon those concerns that seem to be shared by many, it strikes me that this may be the right time to refresh local residents memories regarding the communitywide Flagstaff 2020 visioning process.
More than 5,000 community residents participated in the visioning process initiative, which was designed to create a management alliance partnership between citizens and government to assure that greater Flagstaff manages growth in ways that preserve our region’s natural environment, livability and sense of community within our urban boundaries. Recent letters also mentioned the “monstrosity being built on McMillan Mesa” in addition to a three-story building that is totally out of character with the surrounding neighborhood is being built in Switzer Canyon.
Multiple citizens’ concerns have been shared at neighborhood meetings regarding the planned relocation of the Flagstaff hospital from its location in the heart of town to an out-of-town location by Fort Tuthill to facilitate easier access for their “out of town” customers.
The Flagstaff 2020 visioning process was initiated and managed by respected community leaders such as former Mayor Chris Bavasi as well as former Mayor Coral Evans, county leader Steve Peru and Kathy Turner with NAU. Organizations such as NAIPTA, the City of Flagstaff, Coconino County, Coconino Community College, Grand Canyon Trust and the Sunnyside Neighborhood Association also joined the management team.
NAU’s Cline Library recently compiled an oral history of this excellent project. It is available from their Special Collections department, by appointment or online. Finally, I can’t help but wonder -- what if NAU had remained true to their original mission of serving as a residential college campus that focused on Arizona students? If they had done so, perhaps the void would not have been created that was filled by large student housing projects that dismay Flagstaff residents who are strongly concerned about the negative impact on established local neighborhoods.
CAROL CURTIS
Flagstaff