Letter to the Editor: Flagstaff 2020 visioning process could still have impact today

Thank you for sharing recent letters to the editor from readers who are concerned about how Flagstaff is changing: “A tale of two cities” and another letter cites “Worries about going down a road that caters to developers.” So, based upon those concerns that seem to be shared by many, it strikes me that this may be the right time to refresh local residents memories regarding the communitywide Flagstaff 2020 visioning process.

More than 5,000 community residents participated in the visioning process initiative, which was designed to create a management alliance partnership between citizens and government to assure that greater Flagstaff manages growth in ways that preserve our region’s natural environment, livability and sense of community within our urban boundaries. Recent letters also mentioned the “monstrosity being built on McMillan Mesa” in addition to a three-story building that is totally out of character with the surrounding neighborhood is being built in Switzer Canyon.

Multiple citizens’ concerns have been shared at neighborhood meetings regarding the planned relocation of the Flagstaff hospital from its location in the heart of town to an out-of-town location by Fort Tuthill to facilitate easier access for their “out of town” customers.