Letter to the Editor: FlagShakes show 'a gift to our community' for viewer

Letters

I highly recommend the current play by FlagShakes, "Crumbs from the Table of Joy," the story of the trials, heartbreaks and joys of a Black family that migrates to Brooklyn from the 1950s Jim Crow South. The play gives the audience a glimpse into the daily lives of one family among millions that sought new opportunities and a better life during the Great Migration of the 20th century. Evoking Isabel Wilkerson’s Pulitzer Prize winning "The Warmth of Other Suns," the play is powerfully written and does not sidestep the complex issues of race and caste in America. Each talented cast member puts heart and soul into their role. Truly a gift to our community, this production should not be missed.

STEVE FINGER

Flagstaff

