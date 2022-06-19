Letter to the Editor: Fires evoke memories, feelings of sadness

June 13, 2022. The sacred purple mountains, Kachina Peaks, are ablaze in an howling wind. I remember as a child my dear second-generation northern Arizonan grandmother sobbing uncontrollably about the fires reaching to the top of Mount Elden. All of Flagstaff aglow from the fire burning the ancient forest to the ground. That was a teenager’s campfire on June 17, 1997. Almost exactly 25 years to the day from this June day!

How does this happen again? My phone tells me on the weather channel in big red letters again today that we are in “Red Flag” dangerous winds and dry conditions. There are signs along the roads, “Stage 2 Fire Restrictions,” etc. And yet I hear this horrific sight of the mountain ablaze to her very top, great plumes of smoke wafting thousands of feet aloft, began as one man’s carelessness. Someone that says they did not know? How can this be? Where are the signs that say “NO CAMPFIRES” that means no fires! The ones that say $1,000,000 fines, felony convictions, etc. for a fire!

And now I sit sobbing uncontrollably, with my granddaughter at my feet, thinking of all of the homes, huge dear old junipers, pines, firs, spruce, aspens, the meadows, the sweet green trails that are ablaze in a senseless fire. One that tonight will light the night sky of a June summer night behind our town, Flagstaff, where we will all look in sorrow at our mountain, at this tragic loss of life. I wonder what the ancient Kachina Spirits of the mountain are whispering to each other now as the sacred mountain burns. When will we learn our responsibilities to the natural world? To each other? To the sacred mountains? When will they wake up??

JODI JOHNSON

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0