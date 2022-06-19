Letter to the Editor: Fires display need to update risk, prevention metrics

With Flagstaff facing two major fires in two months, we must ask ourselves if the metrics being used to determine forest policy are valid. The Coconino Forest Service bases it’s forest restriction decisions on a document titled “Gaining an understanding of the national fire danger rating system.” This document was published in 2002, far preceding our current mega-drought conditions. It’s unclear if changing conditions due to climate change and bark beetle-induced tree die-offs are factored into the standards. While the Forest Service pauses to review its fire suppression practices, maybe it is also time to review fire restriction protocols. The forest, and the climate, has changed. Shouldn’t the indicators change as well?
CLAIRE COLIE
Flagstaff
