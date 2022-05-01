Letter to the Editor: Fire response shows strength of community

As I sit here in the middle of the burned-out area east of Flagstaff, safe though singed in my house, I envision the teamwork, manpower, planning and organizing it took our community, our elected officials and our skilled firefighters to save what they could.

Their success is the result of generations of public servants, who work for an elected government designed to protect the public. The structure of self government is reinforced by legions of volunteers who fill our nonprofit sector to help fill in the gaps not covered by our government. We work as a team, government and volunteers, to help protect and defend our people. I am so deeply grateful for this rich, deep commitment of our city and county to helping one another.

I picture myself, elderly and alone, standing outside with my garden hose facing down a raging wildfire driven by high winds -- the embodiment of the self-sufficient individual pipe dream. I am grateful for our community, for our unity and for our dedication to helping each other.

HARRIET H. YOUNG

Flagstaff

