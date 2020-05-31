Letter to the Editor: Fight against SCR1018 for Natives important during COVID-19 battle

Voter disenfranchisement of Native people has a long and bitter history in America and Arizona. That is why I’m disappointed to see Republicans forcing a bill through the Arizona Legislature that would further rip away the voices of Native/indigenous voters by drastically changing the rules for Arizona redistricting, thereby further diminishing the voting power of communities of color. The bill, SCR1018, would break up districts like District 7 where all three representatives are Navajo and the majority of residents are Native American.
The Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission has opposed the measure and a committee of the Navajo Nation Council passed a resolution against it, saying it would violate the Voting Rights Act that prohibits states from creating district lines that whittle away the electoral power of minorities.
To watch Republicans do this to the Navajo and tribal communities as they suffer from a pandemic is unconscionable. The Navajo Nation recently became the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in America.
I have seen firsthand how this virus has ravaged our people. I have lost family members to this virus and mourned with my community. Yet, rather than work with Democrats to bring COVID-19 relief to Navajo and other tribes, Republicans are attacking them by pushing for this bill. I urge my colleagues in the legislature to instead focus on calling for a special session to focus our efforts on helping all Arizonans and small businesses get through this pandemic.
In the meantime, I will fight against SCR1018 and ensure that the voices of our tribal citizens will not be oppressed or extinguished.
JAMESCITA PESHLAKAI
Arizona Senator
Cameron
