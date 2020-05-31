Letter to the Editor: Fight against SCR1018 for Natives important during COVID-19 battle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Voter disenfranchisement of Native people has a long and bitter history in America and Arizona. That is why I’m disappointed to see Republicans forcing a bill through the Arizona Legislature that would further rip away the voices of Native/indigenous voters by drastically changing the rules for Arizona redistricting, thereby further diminishing the voting power of communities of color. The bill, SCR1018, would break up districts like District 7 where all three representatives are Navajo and the majority of residents are Native American.

The Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission has opposed the measure and a committee of the Navajo Nation Council passed a resolution against it, saying it would violate the Voting Rights Act that prohibits states from creating district lines that whittle away the electoral power of minorities.

To watch Republicans do this to the Navajo and tribal communities as they suffer from a pandemic is unconscionable. The Navajo Nation recently became the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in America.