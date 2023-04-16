I’ve lived in Flagstaff for 53 years. Fifty years ago, in 1973, I was about to graduate from NAU. However, the winter of ‘72-’73 was a snowy one, and in particular the month of March. Seemed like going to classes back then, it snowed just about every other day. (Reminded me of the crazy winter we all went through this year.) Of course, all the major lakes in the area were full to overflowing.

Later in the spring, I recall a photo in the Daily Sun of the Game and Fish Department dropping by air hundreds of fingerling rainbow trout into many of our remote stock tanks in the Coconino National Forest. A lot of these tanks had overflowed their banks and became much larger lakes themselves, and were deep enough to support a trout population. To name a few, there were Chilson Tank, the Potato Lakes, Snake Tank, Boot Lake, Camillo, Power Line, Long Lane (near Ashurst Springs), Horse Tank, and several others stocked with fish. During 1974-76, these trout had grown large and fat from gorging on all the small snails and insect larvae clinging to the marsh grasses in the lakes. A fishing buddy and I were catching fish in the 16-18” range.

We would often check in at the old Game and Fish office on Lake Mary Road. They had a map of the forest tacked to the wall with red circles drawn around the tanks that were stocked. Some were tough places to get to, and a 4WD vehicle was the way to go. Also, fishing from shroe was sometimes difficult. A canoe, small boat or inflatable raft was the best way to get to the deeper, open water.

During the years of ‘76-’77, our area had gone into a drier weather pattern, and these waters began to warm and recede. Trout fishing was poor. (I’m sure the eagles and osprey must have had a field day with the remaining fish!)

I’m sure there are some of you in this town who were there, and can relate to my story. Quite a fishing memory! Not sure if the Game and Fish ever did any more stocking by air, especially into overflowing stock tanks, despite some of the off-and-on, very wet winters we’ve had up to the present.

HARRY HUNT

Flagstaff