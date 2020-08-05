Letter to the Editor: FERC needs to be addressed and held to standards it set

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While Arizona endures another summer of record heat, fires, dust, and diminishing surface and ground water, the federal agency that regulates energy (FERC) operates without its legally required number of commissioners. FERC was established to determine whether wholesale electricity prices were unjust and unreasonable and, if so, to regulate pricing and order refunds for overcharges to ratepayers.

Today, FERC regulates the country's natural gas industry, hydroelectric projects, oil pipelines and wholesale rates for electricity. For Arizona, that means FERC controls decisions about hydropower and use of our pristine Grand Canyon areas and natural resources. FERC’s decisions have irreversible consequences for the environment. FERC is to have five members with no more than three members of any one political party.

However, FERC has been operating with only four members -- three Republicans and one Democrat. President Trump staffed FERC with a former advisor to Mitch McConnell, a Texan who crafted the Trump administration policy to force utilities to buy power from coal-fired power plants, and a corporate energy lawyer. And then President Trump refused to nominate a Democrat for the 5th seat. Finally, with Bernard McNamee’s (R) term having expired at the end of June, President Trump has nominated two new members, Allison Clements (Democrat) and Mark C. Christie (Republican).