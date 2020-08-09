Letter to the Editor: Felicia French for Senate -- and better approach to climate crisis

The world is in a state of crisis as we face a global pandemic and economic disaster. Unfortunately, as we have seen with the climate crisis, many American leaders scorn science and rational thought. To survive the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, we need leaders who are visionary pragmatists and believers in science.
Felicia French, a Pine resident running for the Senate in our district, is exactly the leader that northern Arizona needs. She is a nurse, retired Army Colonel and MedEvac helicopter pilot, and scientist with a master’s in sustainable solutions from Arizona State University.
Last year, while hiking the 800-mile Arizona Trail, Felicia posted accounts of her experience on her campaign’s Facebook page. These included information about the environmental issues she uncovered during her 60 days hiking across Arizona.
She observed up-close the beauty and diversity of the Arizona landscape. But she also observed the harmful effects of a 20-year-long drought and resulting water shortages. In the middle of nowhere, she also saw and heard the powerlines that lose 5% of electricity in transmission and are potential forest-fire hazards.
She saw first-hand the environmental damage caused by mining and fracking. She saw mining reclamation projects, where taxpayers are footing the bill to clean up toxic waste. She saw abandoned uranium mines near the Grand Canyon that have exposed people, especially Native Americans, to poisonous uranium that causes cancer and other deadly diseases.
These sites of devastation reinforced her belief that the economic benefits derived from mining and fracking are not worth the high price paid in environmental damage, public health, and exorbitant cleanup costs.
Felicia believes that Arizona should pursue a two-fold alternative to fracking and mining: 1. Focus on Arizona’s eco-tourism opportunities. Recognize that our national resources such as the Grand Canyon are worth more as tourist destinations than as sources of mineral extraction and deforestation.
2. Create thousands of jobs in renewable energy. As the second sunniest state, Arizona is in an ideal position to make this transition.
Felicia French has the vision to guide us through both the climate crisis and COVID-19 epidemic.
KARYN RIEDELL
Flagstaff
