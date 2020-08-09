Letter to the Editor: Felicia French for Senate -- and better approach to climate crisis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The world is in a state of crisis as we face a global pandemic and economic disaster. Unfortunately, as we have seen with the climate crisis, many American leaders scorn science and rational thought. To survive the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, we need leaders who are visionary pragmatists and believers in science.

Felicia French, a Pine resident running for the Senate in our district, is exactly the leader that northern Arizona needs. She is a nurse, retired Army Colonel and MedEvac helicopter pilot, and scientist with a master’s in sustainable solutions from Arizona State University.

Last year, while hiking the 800-mile Arizona Trail, Felicia posted accounts of her experience on her campaign’s Facebook page. These included information about the environmental issues she uncovered during her 60 days hiking across Arizona.

She observed up-close the beauty and diversity of the Arizona landscape. But she also observed the harmful effects of a 20-year-long drought and resulting water shortages. In the middle of nowhere, she also saw and heard the powerlines that lose 5% of electricity in transmission and are potential forest-fire hazards.