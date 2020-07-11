Letter to the Editor: Felicia French can fix what state Republicans botched during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Republican leaders in our state have miserably failed Arizonans to the point that Arizona now has the highest per-capita rate of COVID-19 cases in the world. Their lack of compassion, servile worship of Trump, and denial of science has resulted in an economic and health crisis that will end only with their defeat in November.

A notable example of this failure in leadership is our state senator, Sylvia Allen. Throughout the pandemic, she has appeared at political rallies where masks and social distancing are blatantly absent. In May, she signed a letter urging the federal government not to provide funding to states during the pandemic. She complained that those Arizonans receiving government assistance would not seek jobs because they would get more money from federal and state unemployment benefits.

In stark contrast to Allen is Democratic candidate Felicia French. She has consistently urged Arizonans to wear masks and practice safe distancing. She has not held any rallies. She is a retired U.S. Army colonel and Afghan War vet who served as a commander, MedEvac helicopter pilot, and nurse. She is also a scientist with a master’s degree in sustainable solutions.