Letter to the Editor: Felicia French best qualified for Senate spot

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Arizona citizens, we share a fundamental duty to vote for the best people to serve our state. That means learning about the character and values of the candidates and then voting for the person who’ll not only represent our needs, but also act to create a safer, more equitable and healthier society for all. Our votes will determine the type of government, economy and environment our children/ grandchildren will live in thus we need to think 20 years ahead, not ago.

I’m voting for Felicia French for State Senate because she has the qualifications, experience and commitment to lead Arizona. A retired U.S. Army Colonel, Felicia served our country for 32 years as a commander, Med-Evac helicopter pilot, nurse and medical advisor. She moved to Pine and continued public service as a hospice nurse and Community Emergency Response Team volunteer. Recently, nurse Felicia volunteered to fight COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

With a M.S. in Sustainability, Felicia taught the challenges facing us and solutions needed to resolve how we can live comfortably yet sustainably at ASU and Mesa Community College. Felicia’s experience, knowledge and perspective will be critical as we face social, health economic and environment issues all tangled together.