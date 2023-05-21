Arizona has been holding elections since before it became a state in 1912. According to some, all these previous elections were fair until 2020. Then the mostly volunteers working at polls and spending long hours counting ballots got together to plan how to prevent Donald Trump and other Republican candidates for state offices from winning.

Many federal and state elections in 2020 and 2022 were won by Republican candidates on the same ballots, but somehow this gang of conspirators figured a way to switch only certain votes for Republicans to votes for Democrats. Automatic recounts, hand recounts and audits have proven the validity of election results, but because Trump and several others will, under no circumstances, accept these results, Arizona voters and taxpayers are being bombarded by untruths and conspiracy theories.