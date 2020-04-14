Letter to the Editor: Feel safer on golf course than grocery store

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was very disappointed after reading the Daily Sun sports section article on Saturday, April 11: "As more courses close, golf can wait." The Sun's readers may have been better served by also including an overview of what local courses are doing to provide a safe environment for their golfers.

As an example, Aspen Valley Golf Club allows play thanks to their intelligent, common sense approach; among their new protocols, they have removed items that could provide an avenue for virus transmission (flagsticks, ball washers), and inverted the cups so that golfers do not have to reach into them to retrieve their golf balls. I've played a number of rounds at Aspen Valley recently, and certainly felt safer there than at the grocery store.

If we can agree that physical distancing is paramount in these trying times, then we should judge the safety of our activities on that basis, and appreciate that golf is one of the few sports that we may continue to enjoy while protecting ourselves and others.

JOHN VOGEL

Flagstaff

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1