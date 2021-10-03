Letter to the Editor: Federal legalization could clear haze over pot laws, safety

I see that we have a cannabis doctor and dispensary in town and most Americans are now considering cannabis use an acceptable for medical and recreational use. It would be expected that federal legalization and regulation would be following suit, right?

We need the federal government to step up to make sure public health and safety are adequately and fairly protected. As it currently stands, with each state coming up with their own regulations and laws surrounding legalization, we are getting a system that is patchwork of widely varying policies.

Federal laws and regulations should govern the quality and safety of cannabis no matter where it is produced or consumed, erect barriers to cannabis use by underage Americans, and address public safety issues like driving under the influence.

We do this with alcohol and tobacco, making sure the safety and the products are of consistent quality no matter where you are in the U.S., and to tax them in a reasonable way to finance vital public programs.

Arizona’s Sens. Sinema and Kelly should take an active role and help their colleagues refine the proposed Cannabis Opportunity and Administration Act. It’s a solid basis for bringing order to the current lack of consistency of state-by-state cannabis regulation.