Letter to the Editor: FEA support goes long way for schools

Education is the cornerstone of a free society. High-quality education ensures that our children, our future, have the intellectual capacity and skills necessary to fix the problems of the world. Recognizing the teacher’s union, Flagstaff Educational Association, is key to making this happen.

Although there are various entities in place working towards helping our youth, the union’s priority is teachers and staff. Even the teachers who are not members benefit from FEA’s diligence in securing certified and classified staff higher wages and better benefits.

Arizona’s teachers are facing a myriad of problems: cellphone addicted students, a state legislature that is hell-bent on finding any way to sue teachers, salaries that are not as competitive compared to other industries, and students who need more social and emotional support than ever before due to the pandemic. FEA advocates for all teachers so we can focus on our students rather than negotiating pay and benefits with a school district.

Due to all of these issues, teacher burn-out is at an all-time high across the nation, and even before this year, few teachers stayed in the classroom after three years. FEA, AEA and NEA work towards getting teachers the support they need to stay in the profession longer, along with professional development opportunities.

Arizona’s public schools need more teachers and more highly qualified teachers who stay in the profession and who stay in Arizona. By formally recognizing FEA, we take an important step towards improving the public school system and towards making Arizona a state where people feel proud of the education that public schools provide.

LILY STEVENS

Flagstaff

