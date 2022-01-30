Letter to the Editor: Family without masks makes dance recital uneasy for others

Last night my family and I attended a NPA dance recital at Sinagua auditorium. Among our group were an immunocompromised and elderly people. We went to the performance with the knowledge that a mask mandate was in place and we would be protected.

Instead several members of the audience were unmasked, including a group of four sitting next to us. I asked this group to please put on their masks, explaining about the immunocompromised situation among us, and letting them know that masks were available in the lobby. This family of four did not get masks and ignored my plea.

Later, the announcer came on stage stating that this is a mandatory masked event and masks were available. Again, this family did not get masks. For the entirety of the performance this family remained unmasked, and for the entirety of the performance my family was anxious and upset at their selfishness and disrespect.

Please, you all, have compassion for your friends, family, neighbors and complete strangers -- wear your masks in public, especially to an event where everyone is expecting masks to be worn.

JULIE CRAWFORD

Flagstaff

