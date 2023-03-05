We wanted to publicly thank members and businesses of our community who have so generously supported us in our time of need. Our family home with all of its contents burned to the ground Feb. 23 during the evening blizzard.
First, the four of us with our three dogs checked into La Quinta on the west side after midnight. The midnight clerk very kindly gave us a large discount on our room cost. The next morning, we headed to Walmart (me in my pajamas as that's what I was wearing when the fire broke out) to gather essentials. The cashier and manager took a substantial portion off of our total, and gave us $100 cash. On Saturday, we headed to Cedar Closet for clothing and a few dishes. They blessed us with an abundance of items at no charge. They insisted that we take so much more than we intended. On top of that, they gave me a very much-needed hug.
We have had friends, family and strangers reach out right and left. Another has offered us their Airbnb to stay for the month of March. We are truly amazed with the kindness and generosity of the residents of Flagstaff. In addition, thank you to our firefighters, who risk their lives fighting to save our homes.
THE KELCH FAMILY
Flagstaff
