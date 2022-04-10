Letter to the Editor: Family awed as Moeckel carries torch for NAU music department

On this past Sunday afternoon, April 3, I was privileged to hear a performance of Antonio Vivaldi's set of violin concertos, The Four Seasons, as performed by Steven Moeckel, newly hired professor of violin at NAU.

There really aren't words in any language to describe the richness and virtuosity of Mr. Moeckel's interpretation of these magnificent works. His performance was fresh, exciting and record-worthy. In fact, I can honestly say that what I heard was better than any recording in my considerable record library. His "back-up band," the NAU Chamber Orchestra, rendered a thoroughly professional reading of a very difficult score. They were absolutely clean, disciplined and followed Mr. Moeckel's direction with absolute precision. No professional orchestra could have done better.

I had with me my two elementary school-aged daughters and two of their friends, and they were enchanted. I told them to put what they heard in their memory bank, because they would probably never hear anything better in their entire lives.

The music department at NAU took a huge hit recently with the retirement of Frank and Louise Scott, but is is gratifying to note that the department's tradition of excellence with the hiring of Mr. Moeckel is continuing. Kudos are due all around for a most gratifying afternoon of superb music-making.

HANK HASSELL

Flagstaff

