Letter to the Editor: Families, city deserve transparency from NAU on COVID numbers

NAU's coronavirus webpage reports that 8,500 students have been tested for COVID-19. What is unclear is how many NAU students have tested positive.

NAU testing is being administered by ASU and asks for the zip code of the person getting tested for tracking purposes. How many students provide their permanent home zip code (and not their 86011 NAU zip code) and are therefore not included in our local numbers?

Our community deserves more transparency. NAU should provide a clear numerical dashboard for NAU coronavirus testing that clearly communicates to the community what is happening on campus in regards to testing and positivity rate. Both UofA and ASU provide clear numerical data regarding testing and positivity rates on their campuses. NAU families and the Flagstaff community need transparency from NAU now more than ever.

JOHN VANLANDINGHAM

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0