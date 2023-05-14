On Tuesday, May 16, city council will be voting on Northern Arizona Healthcare’s request to rezone forest land near Fort Tuthill to make space for a new location on Flagstaff’s southern peripheries. Its decision will have serious implications for our town and leave a lasting legacy for Flagstaff's youth and future voters, I and my peers included. NAH’s proposal is missing key commitments and information needed to hold the hospital accountable to the community it serves. As long as they don’t take responsibility for the cost of disruption, new infrastructure and carbon emissions, it's clear that NAH is not acting on Flagstaff’s behalf. Until NAH provides transparency on the greenhouse gas emissions the construction and continued operation of its new facility will produce, commit to a clear plan to limit their emissions, and commit to funding the road expansions, new roads, new bus line, and new fire station its plan would require public revenue to pay for, it’s impossible to describe an approval of the project as a good investment of public resources or an intelligent use of zoning powers. Approving NAH’s plan would set a precedent that new developments can’t be held accountable to Flagstaff’s sustainability goals, leaving the officials and activists of the future with one less way to oppose unsustainable development. I encourage city council to vote on behalf of Flagstaff's youth by following the Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendation and denying the rezoning request.