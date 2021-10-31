 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: 'Facts of nature' and 'science' butt heads, again
Steven Cole was offended (letter 10/24) when I disputed his use of the word "science" to claim that "potential babies" had a right to life. He surely has a right to his belief that the fertilized zygote is outside of the usual laws of nature, where only a very few fertilized seeds or eggs actually survive. The potential oak tree (an acorn) or the potential chicken (in his omelet) illustrate this fact of nature. My only quarrel with him is to call his and many others' beliefs "science" when they are not at all scientific.

EDWARD WHITE

Flagstaff

