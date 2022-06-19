Letter to the Editor: F3 to host June 22 mayor candidate forum

As we approach the primary election for our Flagstaff mayoral candidates on Aug. 3, Friends of Flagstaff’s Future (F3) is once again hosting a candidate forum where the public can meet and hear from those running for the office. F3's Mayoral Candidate Forum will be held in-person on June 22, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Coconino Community College Lone Tree Campus.
There will not be a primary for the city council candidates as only two people qualified for the four seats. Those interested in running for a Council seat in the November general election as a write-in need to register with the city clerk by Sept. 29. To qualify for election to a city council seat, the write-in candidate must get a minimum of 1,602 votes, the same number that would have been required to collect on a nominating petition.
There are three candidates running for the position of mayor for the City of Flagstaff and all will attend the forum: the incumbent, Paul Deasy, and challengers Becky Daggett and Daniel Williamson. To see all three candidate's answers to written questions submitted to them by the organization, visit the Friends of Flagstaff’s Future website at friendsofflagstaff.org.
People are also reading…
- First hearing held for suspect arrested in connection with Pipeline Fire
- Pipeline Fire, day 3 updates: Blazes continue to spread north of Flagstaff, some evacs lifted
- Thousands evacuated, one arrested as high winds drive Pipeline Fire to worst in nation
- Two dead, one injured in Flagstaff shooting
- Pipeline Fire, day 4 updates: Pipeline at 22,888 acres, 31% contained; Haywire 5,065 acres, 0% contained
- City of Flagstaff to enter Stage 3 fire restrictions Friday
- Pipeline Fire burns more than 4,000 acres north of Flagstaff, forces evacuations
- Another fire, another evacuation as Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff causes more distress
- Pipeline Fire, day 2 updates: Blaze listed at 4,500 acres, joined by Haywire, Double fires
- Coconino County, City of Flagstaff urge residents to ‘immediately’ purchase flood insurance following Pipeline Fire
- Lot owner makes suggestions for impounded vehicle belonging to Pipeline Fire suspect
- Riser remains in detention after second hearing in Flagstaff
- Fires north of Flagstaff continue Tuesday as response increases
- Pipeline and Haywire fires still burning Thursday, additional closures announced
- Favorable winds allow burnout operations Wednesday on northern edge of Pipeline Fire
MARY POORE
Board Member
Friends of Flagstaff's Future
Tags
- Republican Party
- Candidate
- Politics
- Election Result
- Border Control
- Moving
- Editor
- Policy Management
- Flagstaff
- Cooling System
- Pump
- Mechanics
- Economics
- Meteorology
- Josh Serna
- Heat Pump
- Heating System
- Undesirable
- Forest
- Military
- Memorial Day
- Munds Park
- Village
- Town
- Making
- Eva Putzova
- Jim Mccarthy
- Flagstaff City Council
- Deasy
- Candidacy
- Transparency
- Discussion
- Community
- Volunteer
- Public Servant
- Work
- Firefighter
- Success
- Structure
- Elected Official
- Debris
- Removal
- Container
- County
- Building Industry
- Insurance
- Law
- Institutes
- Dryness
- Effort
- Fire Safety
- March
- Linda L. Bradley
- Dollar
- Truck
- Donation
- Clothing
- Happiness
- Peace
- Resident
- Teacher
- School
- Education
- Wage
- Flagstaff Educational Association
- Benefit
- Student
- Public School
- Arizona
- Coconino County Board
- Climate
- Bank
- Finance
- Industry
- Crisis
- Williamson
- Salas
- Democrats
- Minimum
- Voter
- Marilyn Weismann
- Republican
- Daniel Williamson
- Listening
- Republicans
- Comment
- Ultra-right
- Animal
- Zoology
- Social Service
- Hospital
- Company
- Thanks
- High Country
- Humane
- Place
- Trail
- Flagstaff Trails Initiative
- Sport
- Aeronautics
- System
- Signage
- Help
- Maintenance
- Representative
- Budget
- Task
- Need
- Legislature
- Rogers
- Roe
- Wade
- Woman
- Country
- Husband
- Right
- Decision
- Marilyn Weissman
- Becky Daggett
- Flagshakes
- Heartbreak
- Joy
- Show
- Literature
- Theatre
- Glimpse
- Gift
- Play
- Nau
- Share
- Shuttle
- Motor Vehicle
- Transports
- Highway
- Traffic Jam
- Driver
- Parking
- Judge
- Abortion
- Justice Thomas
- Conduct
- Constitution
- Alito
- Job
- Worker
- Joe Biden
- Federal Reserve
- Cost
- Employer
- Inflation
- Demand
- Commerce
- Spreader
- Spiral
- Product
- Price
- Policy
- Public Land
- Tourism
- Recreation
- Mining
- Uranium
- Grand Canyon
- Rights Issue
- Capital Punishment
- Christian
- Dependence
- Baby
- Stake
- Chris Talgo
- Vasectomy
- Birth Control
- Travel Expense
- Commuter
- Answer
- Patchwork
- So Long
- Ryan Smith
- Roadway
- Letter
- Locksmith
- Bicycle
- Weather
- Art
- Botany
- Craftwork
- Museums
- Flower
- Trip
- Address
- Front Yard
- Pride
- Plan
- Traffic Circle
- Concern
- Consequence
- Playground
- Tree
- Drill
- Weapon
- Weaponry
- Hunt
- Lie
- Good Guy
- Human
- Shooting
- Building
- Steeple
- Affordable Housing
- Nativity Church
- Properties
- Dogma
- High School
- Uterus
- Science
- Medicine
- Anatomy
- Surprise
- Denialism
- Hoax
- Global Warming
- Problem
- Patron
- Gun Control
- Inaction
- Nightmare
- Mass
- Second Amendment
- Gun
- Week
- Michael Baron
- Nra
- Greed
- Welcome
- Local
- City
- Nose
- Grab
- District
- Senior
- In-between
- Car
- Joke
- Sticky Note
- Complex
- Highgate
- Postman
- Post
- Apartment Complex
- Times
- Fire Station
- Parents
- Nurse
- Grandparents
- Breech Birth
- One
- Will
- Medic
- Doctor
- Pharmacology
- Staff
- Killing
- Overdose
- Ccc
- Coconino Strong
- Coconino Community College
- Coconino County
- Tax
- Graduate
- Williams
- Majority
- Statehouse
- Threat
- Fear
- Misinformation
- Stance
- Violence
- Legislation
- Ar-15s
- Marcus Aurelius
- Religion
- Pestilence
- Suicide
- Care
- Fee
- Civil Law
- Software
- Puppy
- Discount
- Adoption
- Dog
- Newspaper
- Usual
- Cat
- Choice
- Team
- Graffiti
- Crime
- Police
- Park
- Flagstaff Police Department
- Rec
- Wendy Rogers
- Rally
- Duty
- White Supremacist
- Supremacist
- Sociology
- Neo-nazi
- Flagstaff Housing Commission
- Councilmember
- Ordinance
- City Council
- Council
- Seat
- Tax Credit
- Coalition
- Revenue
- Medical Care
- Knife
- Assault Weapon
- Notion
- Arm
- Common Sense
- Blake Masters
- Reason
- Mass Murder
- Donald Trump
- Lack
- Employee
- Zoom
- Housing
- Homelessness
- Rental
- Evacuation
- Number
- Radio
- Name
- Area
- Siren
- Forest Service
- Doney Park
- Enforcement
- Rancho
- Land
- Wildfire
- Coconino
- National Forest
- Asylum Seeker
- Immigration
- Reform
- Political Party
- Mexico
- Border
- U.s.
- Pipeline
- Publishing
- Watershed
- Come
- Reality
- Mountain
- Fire
- Silviculture
- Topography
- June
- Ancient Forest
- Peak
- Kachina
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!