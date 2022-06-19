Letter to the Editor: F3 to host June 22 mayor candidate forum

As we approach the primary election for our Flagstaff mayoral candidates on Aug. 3, Friends of Flagstaff’s Future (F3) is once again hosting a candidate forum where the public can meet and hear from those running for the office. F3's Mayoral Candidate Forum will be held in-person on June 22, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Coconino Community College Lone Tree Campus.

There will not be a primary for the city council candidates as only two people qualified for the four seats. Those interested in running for a Council seat in the November general election as a write-in need to register with the city clerk by Sept. 29. To qualify for election to a city council seat, the write-in candidate must get a minimum of 1,602 votes, the same number that would have been required to collect on a nominating petition.

There are three candidates running for the position of mayor for the City of Flagstaff and all will attend the forum: the incumbent, Paul Deasy, and challengers Becky Daggett and Daniel Williamson. To see all three candidate's answers to written questions submitted to them by the organization, visit the Friends of Flagstaff’s Future website at friendsofflagstaff.org.

MARY POORE

Board Member

Friends of Flagstaff's Future

