Friends of Flagstaff’s Future (F3) thanks the Arizona Daily Sun (6/20/2023) for covering the grassroots efforts of the recently formed Flagstaff Community First (FCF) political action committee.

FCF is a diverse group of Flagstaff citizens who came together in response to Council’s June 6 decision that would allow NAH to build a new medical-commercial complex on the outskirts of town, abandoning the current medical campus located at the center of town.

This is one of the largest development projects in the city’s history and will impact the city significantly. F3 believes the community has a right to weigh in on a decision of this magnitude.

Many important questions posed by the community have not been answered about the project. These include 1) why NAH cannot renovate the current hospital and why it abandoned its 2019 strategic plan to do just that, 2) what NAH intends to do with the abandoned downtown campus and if there will be any community benefit from the new uses (significant affordable and workforce housing, community meeting space, etc.), and 3) the impact of the move to the existing medical community and businesses near the existing hospital.

Council chose not to delay its decision until this information was obtained and shared, as proposed by Councilmember Aslan.

Many Flagstaff citizens support the referendum because they want their voices to be heard, they want answers to their questions, and they support an open and deliberative decision process.

MICHELE JAMES

Executive Director

Friends of Flagstaff’s Future