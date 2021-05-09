Letter to the Editor: F3 shows support for NCC zone amendment

Friends of Flagstaff’s Future (F3) supports the Neighborhood Community Commercial (NCC) zone amendment discussed at the April 27 Flagstaff City Council meeting. This zoning reflects the hard community discussions that have taken place since the first six-story student housing project was built in Community Commercial (CC) zoning.

F3 believes it’s vital to make decisions about housing taking into consideration what neighborhood residents say they want. The desire for lower building heights (45’) in three older neighborhoods is outlined in the High Occupancy Housing Plan and the Southside Community Plan.

The NCC zoning responds to lessons learned by our community. F3 believes neighborhoods are the backbone of robust community life, and zoning codes need to benefit neighborhoods. The NCC zoning does just this: it allows for a level of local control by the residents about what these neighborhoods will look like in the future. The residents have the right to explore where lower building heights may fit with the unique character and vision of each neighborhood.

The NCC zoning puts a lower maximum height option “on the books” and allows for a future public process that may change the zoning in all or some of three neighborhoods.