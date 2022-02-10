Letter to the Editor: F-cubed wants to clear the air over overpass issues

In response to David Heyward’s Coconino Voices column of 1/28/22, I want to clarify that those who are concerned about building a safe intersection at the corner of the new Lone Tree overpass and Butler Avenue are not attempting to slow down or stop construction of the overpass itself. The input provided to the city from Friends of Flagstaff’s Future, for instance, has focused on ensuring that the goals of the Flagstaff Carbon Neutrality Plan are considered in the design, specifically the prioritizing of walking, biking, and public transit needs, and holding vehicle miles traveled to 2019 levels. F-cubed does not believe these issues were adequately considered in the initial intersection designs.
The safety of bicyclists and pedestrians must be considered, along with that of vehicles, and F-cubed has advocated for fewer lanes at this intersection, making it safer to navigate for those not traveling in vehicles.
As Flagstaff moves forward in its efforts to reduce carbon emissions, the ability to design for multi-modal transportation is beneficial for all residents. The conversations held thus far between the city’s engineers, their consultants, multiple city commissions and many members of the public about this intersection design are absolutely necessary to make Flagstaff more resilient into the future.
MICHELE JAMES
Executive Director, Friends of Flagstaff’s Future