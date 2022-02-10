Letter to the Editor: F-cubed wants to clear the air over overpass issues

In response to David Heyward’s Coconino Voices column of 1/28/22, I want to clarify that those who are concerned about building a safe intersection at the corner of the new Lone Tree overpass and Butler Avenue are not attempting to slow down or stop construction of the overpass itself. The input provided to the city from Friends of Flagstaff’s Future, for instance, has focused on ensuring that the goals of the Flagstaff Carbon Neutrality Plan are considered in the design, specifically the prioritizing of walking, biking, and public transit needs, and holding vehicle miles traveled to 2019 levels. F-cubed does not believe these issues were adequately considered in the initial intersection designs.