Letter to the Editor: Explaining Trump through 'The Wizard of Oz' lens

I finally figured out the proper literary fairy tale to best describe the Trump spectacle: The Wizard of Oz. Smart Dorothy wants to understand the source of the legendary wizard, so sets off to find him (Liz Cheney). She is accompanied by a straw man (Speaker of the House) and finally the Tin Man (Mitt Romney). They sing and dance, and finally find the mystery man and learn he's a little guy with a fancy microphone. Just a stooge with amplification ... that's the image of the former president. Just a little guy with a big media amplifier.