 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: Explaining Trump through 'The Wizard of Oz' lens

  • 0
Letters

I finally figured out the proper literary fairy tale to best describe the Trump spectacle: The Wizard of Oz. Smart Dorothy wants to understand the source of the legendary wizard, so sets off to find him (Liz Cheney). She is accompanied by a straw man (Speaker of the House) and finally the Tin Man (Mitt Romney). They sing and dance, and finally find the mystery man and learn he's a little guy with a fancy microphone. Just a stooge with amplification ... that's the image of the former president. Just a little guy with a big media amplifier.

HARRIET H. YOUNG

Flagstaff

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)