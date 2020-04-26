Letter to the Editor: Expect life to be different until next fall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is time for a coherent plan on going forward beyond this pandemic. We hear about the need to open the economy, get people back to work and returning to normalcy. But the questions remain how, what, where and when.

How are we going to prevent COVID-19 from infecting millions of Americans when we gather together again? The only way will be to continue what most of us are doing now: wear a mask, wash our hands, do not touch our face, do not shake hands and, the most difficult thing for young people, social distancing until at least end of the summer -- of 2021.

What do we need to do to assure our safety upon our return to work, school and public events? Testing. Testing. More testing. Rapid testing to quickly identify infected individuals. Household testing for those exposed to isolate an outbreak and prevent it from spreading to the larger community. Antibody testing to determine who has immunity.

Where will be able to start opening the economy, our schools and social events? States will decide to re-open when they collectively decide it is safe. Regions may start to relax travel restrictions when their infection curve is back to baseline, not when it is just flattening. The decision in Wuhan, China was made to allow people to come out of their homes when people stopped getting infected and their citizens stopped dying.