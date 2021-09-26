Letter to the Editor: Expansion project has Fourth Street family feeling pinched

Dear Flagstaff,

The JW Powell expansion through the forest of South Fourth Street would be a four-lane, 40 mph artery connecting North Fourth street to Lake Mary Road. Think NAU/Milton in the woods. This will accommodate new, residential developments being built at either end. This is being described as “good for Flagstaff,” but is being pushed by the owners of these developments.

We live with our children on South Fourth Street, where the proposed road expansion is being considered. My wife and I built over 70% of our home with our own hands. We scrimped and saved to buy the property to build it on. It took 29 months of determination and hard work to make our dream come true. We are incredibly blessed.

Based on initial plan documents shared with us by Flagstaff city employees, this road expansion would take over 1.5 acres from our 4-acre parcel. Between the road, sidewalk, median and storm drain grading, up to 105 feet of our front yard (by 845’ 9” long) will be permanently changed if not completely taken. We stand to lose 30 established pine trees and will have major water runoff (22.5% down grade from the road) dumped right into our garage and front entry.