Letter to the Editor: Exactly what middle-of-the-road is brought into question

Two right-wing extremists are running for local political office by falsely presenting themselves as "middle-of-the road" nonpartisan candidates. They are anything but. Mayoral candidate Daniel Williamson and city council candidate Lori Matthews both have ties with radical conservatives who promote conspiracy theories such as The Big Lie.
Williamson's Twitter account @pdcftnflag features numerous tweets and retweets praising Trump, Wendy Rogers and other right-wing extremists. In March 2020, he tweeted, "I Love our POTUS." Wingnut Lauren Boebert is a particular favorite, and he retweeted her at least 11 times. On Jan. 3, he retweeted, "Herschel Walker is going to be a gamechanger in the US Senate." Do these sound like the tweets of a moderate candidate?
Matthews recently wrote a letter to the Arizona Daily Sun praising Williamson for being "middle-of-the-road" -- but the facts prove otherwise. She herself has ties with extremists such as Tatnall and Roberta Hillman (Colorado) and Deborah and Dan Luke (Phoenix). Both couples contributed the maximum allowed amount -- $12,900 -- to her campaign, and both have a history of donating to white nationalists such as Wendy Rogers, Josh Hawley, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert.
Hopefully, Flagstaff voters will see through these two frauds and choose candidates who are genuine, rational, open and honest. Most importantly, we need public servants who believe in democracy and will do everything possible to protect it.
KARYN RIEDELL
Flagstaff
