Letter to the Editor: 'Everyone can be part' of a catalyst for change for equality

People in other countries as well as millions in the United States looked on in horror as former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd pleaded for his life as he was being choked to death. Protests have erupted all over the country and across the world. Black Lives Matter (BLM) has become the rallying cry for protesting police brutality.

What is really the core issue of unjustified, inhumane killings of black men in particular? Is racism a key component in police brutality? Prejudice is not inborn but is a result of an environment that condones racial injustice. The black community has suffered discrimination in far too many instances. Floyd’s death speaks for many who died before him.

However, we should not condemn all police departments or police officers who perform their jobs with fairness and integrity. But it is time to address today’s problems that exist in law enforcement. Sensitivity training for improving race relations is a start as well as having a thorough screening process for selecting the best police candidates. We need to support police departments but hold them accountable.