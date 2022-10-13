Letter to the Editor: 'Every vote matters in November' when trying to create change

It's a clear choice this November: Democrats will fund education; Republicans will steal the money for themselves. How do I know? The track record speaks for itself. For the last 12 years that Republicans have controlled the AZ Legislature and governor's office, they have been enriching CEOs and weakening average Arizonans' voices and freedoms, while squashing Democrats' pleas to fund nonpartisan necessities like education and infrastructure.

AZ voters decisively told the GOP that funding public education was a priority, with 64% voting NO to voucher expansion in 2018. The legislature went around their constituents and pushed it through anyway. How low will they go? Wendy Rogers and cronies continue to hammer anti-voter and anti-public-education legislation in every session. Goldwater Institute goons stalked SaveOurSchools petition drives, slowing the rate that public education advocates could gather signatures for a referendum on the latest GOP attack on schools.

It's time for change. Every vote matters in November.

KARA KUMON

Flagstaff