Letter to the Editor: Event coordinator says thanks for making gardening tour a success

The 13th annual Flagstaff Tour of Artful Gardens was held on July 23 and was a huge success! Over 350 people attended the self-guided tour of seven local homeowners' gardens and were educated on what we can accomplish here in Flagstaff in our short growing season and challenging micro-climates. The hardscapes and water features were also truly inspiring.

Thank you to Viola's Flower Garden for once again sponsoring this event, and thanks also to the homeowners and my friends who helped me with the tour. I appreciate all of your hard work and efforts that made the tour such a success and broke all records for attendance! All proceeds went to the Assistance League of Flagstaff, founded in Flagstaff in 1978, and whose mission is serving the disadvantaged of Flagstaff through their 10 philanthropic programs.