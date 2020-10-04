Letter to the Editor: Evans, Babbott will continue strong representation

In the coming election, Flagstaff-area voters have an opportunity to help elect two candidates to the Arizona House who have deep roots in our community. Coral Evans, our mayor, and Art Babbott, former member of the Flagstaff City Council and current member of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, have demonstrated records of committed public service and good governance. I am confident they will give us the kind of representation we used to receive at the capitol from people like John Wettaw, John Verkamp, Ann Kirkpatrick and Tom Chabin. Please join me in voting for Coral and Art.