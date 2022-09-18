Letter to the Editor: EV, zero-emission debate stays charged

I do not wish to quibble with Mr. Lindstedt over the battery capacity of his Tesla and I commend him for using his own solar panels to charge his Electric Vehicle (EV). However, with a range of 358 miles, he can’t get more than 179 miles from home without using a commercial charging station. So, I restate my argument that EVs are not zero-emission vehicles.
As a retired teacher I am always confused when people attempt to make quantitative arguments…
I do agree with Mr. Lindstedt that coal and gas-fired power plants are being phased out. He is incorrect, though, in saying they are being replaced by hydroelectric, nuclear, wind and solar. I have not heard of any new dams or nuclear plants being planned anywhere in the country. And in California, wind and solar expansion has not kept up with the shutdowns of coal and gas-fired plants. Only last week, the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the state’s electrical grid, imposed its highest-level energy emergency. To avoid rolling blackouts, the agency appealed to residents to turn up thermostats, not use appliances, and not charge Tesla’s and other EVs during peak hours. This energy crisis has become an annual event in California and demonstrates the folly of shutting down coal and gas-fired plants before zero-emission alternatives are in place and fully operational. Now, the state has mandated that all cars sold must be electric by 2035. How will California’s power grid cope then if it can’t cope now?
In Arizona, we have been following California’s lead in closing power plants. The Navajo coal-fired plant near Paige was shut down in 2019. The Cholla power plant, west of Holbrook, has shut down two of four units, and the plant is scheduled to close in 2025. With drastically lowering water levels in Lakes Powell and Meade, the complete loss of hydroelectric power is a real possibility. Right now, Arizona gets 8.7% of its power from solar and 1.4 % from wind. Those numbers will have to increase drastically to make up for future planned and unplanned losses.
TOM PEARSON
Flagstaff
