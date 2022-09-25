Letter to the Editor: EV debate reaches 'conclusions via different paths'

The best way a debate is ended is with agreement, and apparently the EV “debate” is thus ending as Mr. Pearson and I completely agree:
1) We should all do everything we can to reduce our CO2 production, a greenhouse gas that is driving global warming.
2) EV vehicles produce a fraction of the CO2 compared to an ICE (internal combustion engine) to travel the same distance. The worst case, if coal burning power plants produce much of that energy, using Mr. Pearson’s numbers, a Tesla will travel 267 miles to (indirectly) be responsible for the CO2 production of a Rav4 in 100 miles a whopping savings of 58%! Importantly, this does not include the massive amount of CO2 produced in refining the petroleum into gasoline or the huge amount of diesel fuel spent by large tankers (clogging our highways) delivering the gasoline.
3) If charging is done with solar panels, EVs produce zero CO2. As Mr. Pearson correctly points out, as no one commutes over 300 miles daily, these vehicles can be charged at home, probably just once per week. The only other charging required is on our vacations, about two weeks per year, or 4% of the time.
4) We also agree that the phasing out of fossil fuel power plants is a necessary step to reduce our CO2 production as we power our home computers, microwaves, lights and EVs. Fortunately, in addition to the huge proliferation of solar panels on homes, so too is wind and solar farm construction producing carbon-free energy while providing jobs!
5) So I am pleased that we have come to identical conclusions via different paths. Because ICE vehicles produce on average 5 tons CO2 annually, by converting to solar EV driving, we really can make a real difference.
STAN LINDSTEDT
Flagstaff
